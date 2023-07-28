Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Climbs 14% after Analyst Upgrades It to Overweight

After delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, Coursera (NYSE:COUR) earned an upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ by Cantor Fitzgerald, suggesting that the firm anticipates the stock’s total return to outperform by over 15% in the forthcoming year. Riding the tide of robust earnings, Coursera’s stock climbed around 14% at the time of writing. The online education platform also revised its revenue projection for 2023, with expectations now sitting between $617M and $623M, compared to its previous forecast of $600M to $610M. Cantor analysts, while acknowledging the company’s upped revenue guide and a trim in its adjusted EBITDA loss outlook, still consider these forecasts to be on the modest side.

The experts at Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brett Knoblauch, regard the altered EBITDA outlook, which veers from Coursera’s past ‘set it-and-forget-it’ approach to profitability, as a noteworthy shift attributed mainly to scale benefits. The company boasts about 129M registered learners and consistently expanding its content breadth. Moreover, Cantor analysts view Coursera’s business model as resilient against macroeconomic fluctuations, thanks to its mix of cyclical and counter-cyclical segments.

What is the Target Price for Cour Stock?

Overall, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on COUR stock based on seven Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $18.38 per share implies 23.85% upside potential.

