Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Climbs 14% after Analyst Upgrades It to Overweight

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Climbs 14% after Analyst Upgrades It to Overweight

Story Highlights

After delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, Coursera earned an upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ by Cantor Fitzgerald, suggesting that the firm anticipates the stock’s total return to outperform by over 15% in the forthcoming year.

After delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, Coursera (NYSE:COUR) earned an upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ by Cantor Fitzgerald, suggesting that the firm anticipates the stock’s total return to outperform by over 15% in the forthcoming year. Riding the tide of robust earnings, Coursera’s stock climbed around 14% at the time of writing. The online education platform also revised its revenue projection for 2023, with expectations now sitting between $617M and $623M, compared to its previous forecast of $600M to $610M. Cantor analysts, while acknowledging the company’s upped revenue guide and a trim in its adjusted EBITDA loss outlook, still consider these forecasts to be on the modest side.

The experts at Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brett Knoblauch, regard the altered EBITDA outlook, which veers from Coursera’s past ‘set it-and-forget-it’ approach to profitability, as a noteworthy shift attributed mainly to scale benefits. The company boasts about 129M registered learners and consistently expanding its content breadth. Moreover, Cantor analysts view Coursera’s business model as resilient against macroeconomic fluctuations, thanks to its mix of cyclical and counter-cyclical segments.

What is the Target Price for Cour Stock?

Overall, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on COUR stock based on seven Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $18.38 per share implies 23.85% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COUR

Fly Insider: Planet Fitness, Blink among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Planet Fitness, Blink among week’s notable insider trades
2M ago
DHC
ACHR
Coursera rises 17.5%
COUR
Coursera rises 15.9%
COUR
More COUR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COUR

Fly Insider: Planet Fitness, Blink among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Planet Fitness, Blink among week’s notable insider trades
2M ago
DHC
ACHR
Coursera rises 17.5%
The FlyCoursera rises 17.5%
3M ago
COUR
Coursera rises 15.9%
The FlyCoursera rises 15.9%
3M ago
COUR
More COUR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >