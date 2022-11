Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped as much as 35% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential acquisition from private equity firm Vista Equity. However, no decision has been made yet.

Is COUP Stock a Buy?

COUP stock has a Hold consensus rating based on nine Buys, 10 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months. The average COUP stock price target of $69.70 implies over 17% upside potential.

