Market News

Could BTC Continue to Outperform ETH Even As Banking Woes Continue?

Until two weeks ago, hardly anyone would have thought cryptocurrencies could be a fast safe haven. But then, on Wall Street fortunes can turn quickly. Since the beginning of the SVB Saga on March 8, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two major cryptocurrencies, have been on a tear with BTC outperforming ETH.

BTC has rallied 66% year-to-date and ETH has gained nearly 45%. This indicates BTC still continues to act as a preferred refuge of safety over ETH.

Importantly, from its March 10 low of $19,528, BTC rebounded to the $22,000 level and made a Fibonacci retracement of 1.6 on March 2022. ETH though failed to scale a similar peak.

Next, once again, cryptocurrency proponents will clamor about the value the crypto coins provide at a moment of peril (and maybe rightly so). Next, the $32,000-$33,000 remains an important level to cross so the crypto-bell-weather can continue on the path of recovery. ETH though could face immediate resistance at $2,100 at continue to underperform BTC.

One thing is certain, amid the spate of rate hikes globally and ever-tightening credit conditions, more banking dominos could be getting ready to tumble.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Cathie Wood’s Buying Spree Features Familiar Names
Market NewsCathie Wood’s Buying Spree Features Familiar Names
7d ago
SQ
ARKF
Uncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
Stock Analysis & IdeasUncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
8d ago
SQ
Crypto Rally Continues Following CPI Data
Market NewsCrypto Rally Continues Following CPI Data
9d ago
More BTC-USD Latest News >

