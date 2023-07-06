COTY Stock (NYSE:COTY) Rises on Q4 Guidance Lift

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

COTY Stock (NYSE:COTY) Rises on Q4 Guidance Lift

Story Highlights

Beauty company Coty raised its Fiscal 2023 outlook based on the strong demand for its products and the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) are rising higher in pre-market trading today after the company raised its outlook for the fourth quarter and Fiscal year ending 2023. The French-American beauty company lifted its forecast thanks to strong demand for its Prestige Brands and a resurgence in demand from China. Coty is also aiming to strengthen its presence in the European nation, with an initial public offering (IPO) planned in Paris. COTY stock is up more than 1.8% as of the last check.

Details of the Revised Outlook

Coty announced the revised forecast at its first-ever investor conference held in Paris today. Through the dual listing on Paris Euronext, Coty hopes to gain the loyalty of the European investor community.   

As per the updated outlook, Coty now expects its Q4FY23 revenue to grow between 12% and 15% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, up from the earlier forecast of +10% growth. For FY23, it expects core revenue growth between 10% and 11% on an LFL basis (up from 9% to 10%). Additionally, FY23 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is forecasted between $965 to $975 million, including a $70 million negative foreign exchange impact. Further, for the current year, Coty will retain its leverage of 3x and improve it to 2x by the end of 2025.

Commenting on the occasion, Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, said, “By combining our robust operational and financial performance and diverse team of beauty experts, we are accelerating our position as a global leader in fragrances and cosmetics. Together, we are realizing significant untapped potential in areas such as ultra-premium skincare, ultra-premium scenting, China, Brazil, and Travel Retail.”

Is COTY Stock a Good Buy?

Ahead of the conference, Bank of America analyst Anna Lizzul reiterated a Buy rating on COTY with a price target of $14, implying 11.8% upside potential. Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Coty. Meanwhile, COTY has gained 42.8% so far this year.

On TipRanks, out of the eight top analysts who recently rated COTY, five have given it a Buy rating and three have given it a Sell rating. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings). Based on the top analysts’ views, the average Coty price target of $13.03 implies 4.1% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COTY

Coty Inc (COTY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsCoty Inc (COTY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2M ago
COTY
Coty renews license agreement with Davidoff
COTY
Coty price target raised to $13 from $12 at Deutsche Bank
COTY
More COTY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COTY

Coty Inc (COTY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsCoty Inc (COTY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2M ago
COTY
Coty renews license agreement with Davidoff
The FlyCoty renews license agreement with Davidoff
2M ago
COTY
Coty price target raised to $13 from $12 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyCoty price target raised to $13 from $12 at Deutsche Bank
2M ago
COTY
More COTY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >