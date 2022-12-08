Costco Shares Slips Following After-Hours Earnings Release

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) fell over 1% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $3.09 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.12 per share.

Sales increased by 8.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $54.437 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $551.65 on COST, implying 14.59% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure