Market News

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Pleases Shareholders with Rewards Galore

Story Highlights

Costco Wholesale, the membership-only retailer, is wooing shareholders with stock buybacks and dividend rewards. Amid the persistent inflation and unfavorable macro environment, Costco remains one of the favorite cost-saving retail destinations for consumers.

American big box retailer Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) announced yesterday that its board of directors has reauthorized a $4 billion share buyback program through January 2027. The new program would replace the current $4 billion stock repurchase program that expires in April 2023. The company bought roughly $1.4 billion worth of stock under the previous program.

Additionally, the board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.90 per share. The same will be payable on February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023. Following the announcement, COST stock drove up 1.3% in the after-hours trading on January 19.

Will Costco Stock Go Back Up?

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about Costco’s price trajectory. On TipRanks, COST stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and six Hold ratings. The average Costco Wholesale price target of $552.14 implies 17.6% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, COST stock has gained 3.6% since the start of 2023 vis-à-vis losing 10.1% in the past six months.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Reauthorization of Stock Repurchase Program and Quarterly Cash Dividend
Press ReleasesCostco Wholesale Corporation Announces Reauthorization of Stock Repurchase Program and Quarterly Cash Dividend
9h ago
COST
Wall Street’s Strong Buys: 2 Retail Stocks with Upside Potential
WMT
COST
Evofem: Phexxi added to Costco Member Prescription Program
COST
EVFM
More COST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COST

