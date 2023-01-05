STZ Tanks Post Q3 Numbers

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

STZ Tanks Post Q3 Numbers

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) shares are trending lower today after the alcoholic beverages provider announced third-quarter numbers.

Revenue rose 5.2% year-over-year to $2.44 billion, comfortably outpacing estimates by $60 million. EPS at $3.01 too came in ahead of expectations by $0.12. During this period, STZ witnessed robust performance in the Beer business as well as Wine and spirits business. Its Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada as well as higher-end wine and craft spirits units continued to perform well.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, STZ expects Beer net sales to rise by 9% to 10%. Free cash flow generation is expected between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion. EPS for the period is anticipated to land between $11 and $11.20.

Meanwhile, analysts remain buoyant about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average price target of $277.50. This points to a 20.05% potential upside in the stock.

STZ shares have dropped nearly 9.3% over the past month alone and a weaker-than-expected bottom line estimate for 2023 is leading the stock further lower today.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
STZ
More STZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
2d ago
STZ
More STZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >