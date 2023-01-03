Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Constellation Brands is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on January 5. The company’s topline is expected to have benefited from strong beer demand during the holiday season.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to release its third quarter Fiscal 2023 results on January 5, before the market opens. High demand for alcohol during the holiday season along with the introduction of non-alcoholic drinks might have supported the company’s quarterly performance.

Based in New York, Constellation Brands is one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of beer, wine, and spirits.

Furthermore, as per the data released by NielsenIQ, the 2022 World Cup tournament led to a 3.1% year-over-year rise in beer sales. Also, Constellation is expected to have benefitted from selling some of the most preferred high-end beverages, including Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico, and Meiomi, which continue to dominate the market.

However, persistently high inflation leading to increased costs of raw materials, transportation, and labor may have impacted the company’s bottom line.

The Street expects Constellation Brands to post adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share in Q3, lower than the prior-year period’s figure of $3.12 per share. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $2.4 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of 4.3%.

Is Constellation Brands Stock a Buy?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about the stock. STZ has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average stock price target of $277.27 implies 19.6% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

The expansion of Constellation Brands’ brewing capacity, along with a focus on growing its international presence, is expected to support the company’s performance. Also, investments in the promotion of its products continue to attract customers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
STZ
More STZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $250 from $285 at Evercore ISI
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $265 from $290 at BMO Capital
2d ago
STZ
Constellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
The FlyConstellation Brands price target lowered to $215 from $245 at Truist
2d ago
STZ
More STZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >