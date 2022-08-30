Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Is Plunging After a Lackluster Q2 Show

Shares of specialty retailer of home goods Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) are seen falling early Tuesday, as the company has posted disappointing results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

While the company’s same-store sales plunged 22% quarter-over-quarter, its total sales declined 17% to $346.63 million, missing consensus estimates by $24 million. Further, earnings per share stood at $0.04, missing expectations by $0.05.

CONN stock was down 11% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, at the time of writing.