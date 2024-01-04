Conagra (NYSE:CAG) Drops on Mixed Q2 Performance

Shares of consumer packaged food products provider Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are under pressure today after the company announced its results for the second quarter. Revenue declined by 3.2% year-over-year to $3.21 billion, missing expectations by roughly 20 million. However, EPS of $0.71 outperformed estimates by $0.03.

During the quarter, organic net sales declined by 3.4%, and operating margin contracted by 261 basis points to 14%. While the macro environment remains challenging, the company is seeing an improvement in volume trends in its domestic retail operations.

At the same time, net sales contracted across Conagra’s Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen segments. Still, its investments in the frozen business are beginning to pay off with market share gains. Additionally, net sales in the company’s International segment increased by 8.1% on the back of favorable price/mix and volume gains.

For Fiscal year 2024, Conagra expects organic net sales to decrease by 1% to 2%. Adjusted EPS for the year is anticipated to hover between $2.60 and $2.65.

What Is CAG Stock Target?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Conagra Brands and the average CAG price target of $29.92 implies a modest 2.2% potential upside in the stock. Shares of the company have tanked nearly 25% over the past year.

Read full Disclosure