Complete Earnings Miss Sends LPSN Plummeting

Shares of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) lost over 33% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.55, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.33 per share. Sales decreased by 1.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $122.4 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $126.93 million.

LivePerson made some impressive gains despite the lackluster earnings report. It signed 90 new deals, almost exactly half of which were new customers. LivePerson also brought in one deal worth seven figures by itself.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 2023 to be in the range of $106 million to $109 million. Meanwhile, full-year 2023 revenue is expected in the range of $395 million to $410 million.

The past 12 months have not been kind to LPSN investors, as the stock fell from over $25 per share to the current after-hours price of $5.76.

Disclosure