ZyVersa Therapeutics Approves Reverse Stock Split

An announcement from ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) is now available.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders gathered for a pivotal Special Meeting, voting in favor of a significant Reverse Stock Split, authorizing the board to choose a ratio from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-50. The board has decided on a 1-for-10 ratio, with the split expected to take effect in late April 2024, ushering in a new trading phase for the company on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to adjust its stock structure and market position.

