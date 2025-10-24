Zydus Lifesciences Gains Health Canada Approval for Mesalamine Suppositories

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zydus Lifesciences Limited ( (IN:ZYDUSLIFE) ) has shared an update.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received approval from Health Canada for its generic Mesalamine suppositories, used in the treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis. This approval is expected to enhance Zydus’s market presence in Canada, where the product had annual sales of 4.86 million CAD, and it will be manufactured at their facility in Ahmedabad, India.

More about Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of generic drugs. The company is known for its diverse range of pharmaceutical products and services, catering to various healthcare needs.

Average Trading Volume: 45,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1006.1B INR

