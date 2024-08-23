ZX Inc. Projects Significant H1 Net Losses

ZX Inc. (HK:9890) has released an update.

ZX Inc. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of RMB 360 to 400 million for the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the net profit of RMB 300.3 million in the same period the previous year. The expected loss is due to increased promotional expenses, asset impairment provisions, and losses on financial assets. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures are based on preliminary assessments and are subject to finalization.

