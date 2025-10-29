ZW Data Action Technologies Acquires Stake in Modest Attack

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ZW Data Action Technologies ( (CNET) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary CNET Technology Limited, agreed to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Modest Attack Limited from Fun Star Group INC. for $625,000 in cash and 150,000 shares of common stock. This acquisition is expected to enhance ZW Data Action Technologies’ strategic positioning, with the transaction subject to customary closing conditions.

Spark’s Take on CNET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CNET is a Underperform.

ZW Data Action Technologies is struggling with severe financial instability, marked by declining revenues and consistent losses. The technical analysis suggests a lack of upward momentum, while valuation metrics highlight the risks due to negative earnings. Without clear signs of improvement in financial performance or positive corporate developments, the stock remains highly risky.

More about ZW Data Action Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 158,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.03M

