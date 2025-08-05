Zuoli Kechuang Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6866) ) has provided an update.

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s financial health and future dividend policies.

More about Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. Class H

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. is a micro-finance company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing micro-financing solutions to individuals and small businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 180,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$342.2M

