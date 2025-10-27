Zuleika Gold Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zuleika Gold Limited ( (AU:ZAG) ) is now available.

Zuleika Gold Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of performance rights issuance to certain directors. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting shareholder interests and the company’s future operations.

