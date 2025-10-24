ZTO Express to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTO Express ( (ZTO) ) has issued an update.

ZTO Express announced that its board of directors will meet on November 19, 2025, to approve and release the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results will be published on November 20, 2025, before trading hours in Hong Kong, followed by an earnings conference call hosted by the management team. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTO) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express stock, see the ZTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTO is a Outperform.

ZTO Express’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by a stable balance sheet and consistent revenue growth. The valuation is fair with an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, balancing the overall score.

More about ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a leading express delivery company based in Shanghai, China, known for its extensive logistics network and services. The company operates under a weighted voting rights structure and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZTO.

Average Trading Volume: 1,846,495

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.91B

See more insights into ZTO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

