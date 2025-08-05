ZTO Express Reports Stable Share Capital for July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, ZTO Express submitted a monthly return form to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, detailing the movements in its authorized share capital and issued shares for July 2025. The report indicated no changes in the number of authorized or issued shares, maintaining stability in its share capital structure. This submission aligns with regulatory requirements and reflects the company’s compliance with listing rules, ensuring transparency for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTO) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express stock, see the ZTO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTO is a Outperform.

ZTO Express benefits from strong financial performance, with solid revenue growth and robust cash flow, complemented by an attractive valuation. The technical analysis suggests positive momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The stock is well-positioned in the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry.

More about ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a company operating in the logistics and express delivery industry, primarily providing express delivery and related services. It is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is known for its operations in the People’s Republic of China, with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance its logistics services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,470,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.37B

