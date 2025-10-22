ZTO Express Announces Share Repurchase Strategy in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTO Express ( (ZTO) ) has provided an update.

On October 22, 2025, ZTO Express announced changes in its issued shares, with a focus on repurchasing American depository shares between September 24 and October 21, 2025. These repurchases, which were not yet canceled by the closing balance date, reflect the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to manage its equity structure. The repurchases were conducted at varying prices, indicating a calculated approach to optimizing shareholder value and potentially influencing market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTO) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express stock, see the ZTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTO is a Outperform.

ZTO Express’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by a stable balance sheet and consistent revenue growth. The valuation is fair with an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, balancing the overall score.

More about ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a leading express delivery company based in Shanghai, China, primarily engaged in providing express delivery services. The company operates within the logistics industry and is known for its extensive network and efficient delivery services, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,926,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $15.01B

