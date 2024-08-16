ZTEST Electronics Awards Stock Options and Announces Board Changes

ZTEST Electronics (TSE:ZTE) has released an update.

ZTEST Electronics Inc. has granted 800,000 stock options to its Directors and Officers, with a staggered vesting period, alongside announcing the resignation of director Derrick Strickland and the subsequent appointment of Dave Barnett to the Audit Committee. The company, known for its high-quality electronic manufacturing services and rapid turnaround, operates through its subsidiary Permatech from an ISO-certified facility in North York, Ontario.

