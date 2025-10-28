ZTE Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Profit Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ZTE ( (HK:0763) ) has issued an announcement.

ZTE Corporation has released its third quarterly report for 2025, highlighting a notable increase in operating revenue by 11.63% over the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, which fell by 32.69%. The report also indicates a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities by 77.92%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. These financial results suggest that while ZTE is expanding its revenue base, it faces operational challenges that may impact its financial stability and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0763) stock is a Buy with a HK$42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTE stock, see the HK:0763 Stock Forecast page.

More about ZTE

ZTE Corporation is a leading global provider in the telecommunications industry, offering a wide range of products and services including network solutions, mobile devices, and telecommunications software. The company is focused on innovation and technology development, serving markets worldwide with a significant presence in both the People’s Republic of China and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 43,081,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$249.4B

Find detailed analytics on 0763 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue