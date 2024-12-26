ZTE Corporation Approves 2025 Raw Material Deal

ZTE (HK:0763) has released an update.

ZTE Corporation has approved a new agreement to purchase raw materials from Zhongxingxin, its controlling shareholder, for 2025. This move, part of the company’s ongoing connected transactions, will see Zhongxingxin providing a variety of raw materials essential for ZTE’s manufacturing processes, subject to competitive bidding. The agreement ensures compliance with Hong Kong and Shenzhen listing rules, maintaining transparency without needing independent shareholder approval.

