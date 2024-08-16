ZTE Corporation Announces Mid-Year 2024 Financials

ZTE (HK:0763) has released an update.

ZTE Corporation has released its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, confirming the accuracy and completeness of the report, with no profit distribution planned for this period. The results, which are yet to be audited, follow the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and will be made available on the company’s and Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites. Investors are cautioned to consider potential risks outlined in the report when making investment decisions.

