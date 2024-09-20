ZTE Cancels Unexercised Share Options

ZTE (HK:0763) has released an update.

ZTE Corporation has announced the cancellation of 2,402,000 unexercised share options from its 2020 Share Option Incentive Scheme, following the end of the second exercise period. The cancellation is in line with the scheme’s provisions and is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s financial condition or shareholding structure. The adjustment is part of normal company procedures and complies with the relevant laws and regulations.

