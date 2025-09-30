Zotefoams CFO Acquires Shares Under LTIP

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zotefoams ( (GB:ZTF) ) has provided an update.

Zotefoams plc announced that its Group CFO, Mr. G C McGrath, acquired 20,154 ordinary shares through the vesting of a nil-cost award under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) from 2020. To cover the tax liability from this vesting, Mr. McGrath sold 10,376 shares at £4.029 each and retained 11,655 shares. This transaction reflects the completion of a performance and holding period requirement, highlighting the company’s adherence to its incentive plan and potentially impacting shareholder perceptions and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZTF) stock is a Buy with a £5.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zotefoams stock, see the GB:ZTF Stock Forecast page.

Zotefoams’ overall stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, which are offset by high valuation concerns and profitability challenges. The company’s strategic expansions and robust cash flow are positive, but the high P/E ratio and net loss weigh on the score.

More about Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc is a global leader in supercritical fluid foam technology, providing innovative material solutions across various industries. The company specializes in environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE® and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, catering to markets such as Consumer & Lifestyle, Transport & Smart Technologies, and Construction & Other Industrial. Zotefoams also manufactures T-FIT® advanced insulation for industrial markets and operates manufacturing sites in the UK, USA, and Poland, with additional conversion facilities in the USA and China.

Average Trading Volume: 124,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £196.6M

