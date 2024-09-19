Zoomlion Cancels Subsidiary Spin-off Plan

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. has announced the termination of the proposed spin-off and separate listing of its subsidiary, citing material changes in market conditions. The decision was made to protect the interests of the company and its investors and will not significantly impact Zoomlion’s current operations or future plans. A shareholder meeting will be convened to approve the termination and further details will be provided in a forthcoming circular.

