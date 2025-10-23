Zoomd Technologies Partners with E2 to Expand in Sports and Betting Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zoomd Technologies ( (TSE:ZOMD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zoomd Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with E2-Quadrat communications, a leader in digital marketing for the sports and betting industry. This collaboration aims to leverage Zoomd’s user acquisition technologies and E2’s industry expertise to expand their reach in high-growth verticals. The partnership is expected to enhance customer acquisition results for sportsbook operators globally, with E2 offering Zoomd’s services to its clients. This move aligns with Zoomd’s strategy to diversify its customer base and enter new market segments, potentially unlocking significant growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ZOMD) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ZOMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ZOMD is a Outperform.

Zoomd Technologies scores well due to its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, although caution is advised due to overbought indicators. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not detract from the overall positive assessment.

More about Zoomd Technologies

Zoomd Technologies Ltd., established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since 2019, is a marketing technology company specializing in mobile app user-acquisition platforms. It integrates with global digital media outlets to provide a unified view of multiple media sources, serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. This platform streamlines campaign management, enhances data collection, and minimizes resource expenditure.

Average Trading Volume: 292,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$222.6M

