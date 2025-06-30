Zoomcar Holdings Finalizes Convertible Notes Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Zoomcar Holdings ( (ZCAR) ).

On June 24, 2025, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. finalized two Securities Purchase Agreements with 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC and Boot Capital LLC, involving a private placement offering of convertible bridge notes totaling $513,760. The agreements include terms for interest rates, default conditions, and conversion options, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZCAR is a Underperform.

The overall score reflects significant financial distress and technical weakness. Zoomcar Holdings is grappling with negative margins, high leverage, and insufficient cash flows, indicating severe financial instability. Technical analysis confirms bearish momentum, and the negative P/E ratio underscores valuation challenges. Without positive earnings or dividends, the stock remains unattractive to investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,127,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.2M

