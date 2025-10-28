Zoetis Appoints Stephanie Tilenius to Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Zoetis ( (ZTS) ) is now available.

Zoetis Inc. announced the appointment of Stephanie Tilenius to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2025, increasing the board size from 12 to 13 members. Tilenius, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in digital health and AI, is expected to contribute significantly to Zoetis’ digital transformation and innovation strategy in the animal health industry, aligning with the company’s vision to leverage technology for improved animal care.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTS) stock is a Buy with a $166.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ZTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTS is a Outperform.

Zoetis demonstrates strong financial performance and a positive outlook from its recent earnings call, which are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, while the valuation indicates a premium pricing. Despite some challenges, the company’s strategic focus and raised guidance support a favorable stock assessment.

More about Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, dedicated to advancing care for animals through innovative solutions. With a history of over 70 years, Zoetis offers a comprehensive portfolio of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies, impacting over 100 countries. In 2024, the Fortune 500 company generated $9.3 billion in revenue and employed approximately 13,800 people.

Average Trading Volume: 2,952,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $64.68B

