Zodiac Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results at Todi Project

Zodiac Gold Inc ( (TSE:ZAU) ) has shared an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc. has announced promising assay results from its Phase Three drilling program at the Arthington target within the Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The results reveal a robust mineralized system with significant gold intersections, suggesting a multi-zone gold system with strong continuity. This success supports the company’s geological model and highlights the potential for high-grade shoots, enhancing the resource potential of the project and underscoring the district-scale opportunity in Liberia.

More about Zodiac Gold Inc

Zodiac Gold Inc. is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The company is engaged in exploring and developing gold resources in the region, aiming to uncover significant mineralized systems.

