ZMJ Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

An update from Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) is now available.

ZMJ Group Company Limited has released its third quarterly report for 2025, highlighting a strong financial performance with significant increases in operating revenue and net profit. The company reported a 21.11% increase in operating revenue and a 25.93% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year, indicating robust growth and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0564) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.50 price target.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining machinery. The company operates within the industrial sector, focusing on providing equipment and services related to coal mining, which is a significant industry in China.

Average Trading Volume: 3,591,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.91B

