ZMJ Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

The latest update is out from Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ).

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles each member will play within the organization. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to diverse governance. This announcement outlines the structure of the board’s committees, which focus on strategy, audit and risk management, nomination, and remuneration, indicating a comprehensive approach to corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0564) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:0564 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 3,591,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.91B

