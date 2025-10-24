Zixin Group Holdings Limited Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Star Food Group Ltd. ( (SG:42W) ) has issued an announcement.

Zixin Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced changes in its Board of Directors and Board Committees. The company has appointed Mr. Zou Qige as an Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a member of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the board’s independence and governance, potentially impacting the company’s operational oversight and strategic direction.

