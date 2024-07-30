Zip Co Limited Unveils 4Q24 Financial Report

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Limited, an ASX-listed digital financial services provider, has released its 4Q24 Quarterly cash flow report, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovative financial solutions that connect customers and merchants. The report, endorsed by the CEO and Board, underlines Zip’s presence in key markets including Australia, New Zealand, and the US, along with its dedication to responsible lending practices. For additional information, stakeholders are directed to the company’s investor and media relations contacts.

