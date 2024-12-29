Zinc of Ireland NL Updates on Substantial Shareholding

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has reported a change in substantial holdings involving ConBrio Beteiligungen AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft. The transaction included the on-market sale and purchase of 17,790,000 ordinary shares at $0.0100 per share. Despite this shift, the total voting power remains unchanged at 8.82%.

