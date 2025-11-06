Zimmer Biomet Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ( (ZBH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zimmer Biomet Holdings presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a leader in the medical technology sector, specializes in orthopedic products and solutions, including innovative digital and robotic technologies aimed at enhancing patient mobility and health outcomes.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Zimmer Biomet announced a significant increase in net sales, reaching $2.001 billion, marking a 9.7% rise from the previous year. The company also reported a growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share, which rose by 9.2% to $1.90.

Key financial highlights include a robust performance in the U.S. market, driven by the successful adoption of new products, and strategic acquisitions such as Monogram Technologies, which bolstered its portfolio with advanced robotic solutions. Despite strong U.S. sales, the company faced challenges in Latin America and certain European markets, which it is actively addressing. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet received regulatory approval in Japan for its innovative iodine-treated hip implants, further expanding its global footprint.

Looking ahead, Zimmer Biomet maintains its revenue growth guidance for the full year 2025, adjusting for currency expectations and continuing to focus on launching groundbreaking technologies. The company remains committed to enhancing its product offerings and addressing market challenges to sustain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue