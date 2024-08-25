Zijin Mining Reports Strong Profit Growth in H1 2024

Zijin Mining Group Co (HK:2899) has released an update.

Zijin Mining Group Co. has maintained stable operating income at RMB 150.417 billion for the first half of 2024, while significantly boosting its profit before tax by 38.87% and net profit by 46.42% compared to the previous year. This robust financial performance is further underscored by a 7.54% increase in total assets and a notable 17.61% rise in net assets attributable to the company’s owners.

