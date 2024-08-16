ZIGUP Executives Exercise and Sell Shares Post-Vesting

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

ZIGUP plc announced that following the vesting of executive directors’ share options under the 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan, the directors exercised and sold shares to cover personal tax obligations. Martin Ward and Philip Vincent, the CEO and CFO respectively, retained a portion of shares that are subject to a two-year holding period after the transaction. The shares involved in the transactions were transferred from the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust, and the sales took place outside of a trading venue and on the London Stock Exchange.

