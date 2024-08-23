Zhuzhou CRRC Upgrades Corporate Governance

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co (HK:3898) has released an update.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the implementation of new rules and regulations for its Nomination Committee, detailing the committee’s composition, duties, and decision-making processes. The company is taking steps to enhance transparency and governance, which may influence investor confidence and the market’s view of its corporate management practices.

