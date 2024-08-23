Zhuzhou CRRC Releases 2024 Interim Financial Results

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co (HK:3898) has released an update.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. has announced unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, affirming the accuracy and completeness of the report, though it remains unverified by an audit. Shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements within the report do not guarantee future performance, indicating potential investment risks. The company has disclosed no misappropriation of funds by controlling shareholders or inappropriate external guarantees.

