Zhuzhou CRRC Advances Corporate Strategy and ESG Goals

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co (HK:3898) has released an update.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. has established a comprehensive framework for the Strategy and ESG Committee within its Board of Directors, outlining the committee’s composition, responsibilities, and decision-making procedures. The rules aim to enhance the company’s strategic planning and enforce environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. This framework signifies the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility and strategic growth.

For further insights into HK:3898 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.