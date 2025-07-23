Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Completes Over-Allotment Option for Global Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6168) ) has shared an announcement.

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. announced the full exercise of the over-allotment option for its Global Offering, resulting in the issuance of 8,074,300 H Shares at HK$24.00 per share. This move, aimed at covering over-allocations in the International Offering, marks the end of the stabilization period, which was managed by China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Company Limited.

More about Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the jewellery industry. The company focuses on offering a range of jewellery products and services, with a market presence that includes international offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 7,949,936

