Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Warns of 90% Profit Decline in H1 2025

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited ( (HK:3737) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant 90% decrease in net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to adjustments in industry policies that have temporarily impacted sales revenue. The company plans to continue investing in the market and exploring new business growth opportunities.

More about Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing pharmaceutical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 307,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$703M

