Zhongzheng International Approves Key Financial Resolutions at SGM

An announcement from Zhongzheng International Company Limited ( (HK:0943) ) is now available.

Zhongzheng International Company Limited held a Special General Meeting on July 10, 2025, where shareholders approved all proposed resolutions related to share consolidation, debt capitalisation, and rights issuance. The approval of these resolutions, including the Whitewash Waiver and specific mandates, indicates a strategic move by the company to restructure its financial framework, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Zhongzheng International Company Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and operates with limited liability. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various financial agreements and transactions, focusing on share consolidation, debt capitalisation, and rights issuance.

