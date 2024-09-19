Zhongliang Holdings Announces Scheme Expiry Date

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2772) has released an update.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited has announced the expiry of the holding period for its restructuring scheme, with the distribution date occurring on September 19, 2024. Creditors who failed to claim their entitlements by the August 7, 2024 deadline will lose their rights under the scheme and any unclaimed restructuring consideration will revert to the company. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

