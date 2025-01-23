Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on Key Resolutions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) just unveiled an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced that it will hold its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting on February 18, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve several key resolutions. These include the proposed issuance of domestic shares, approval of share subscription agreements with ZGC Finance and Wangjing Development, changes to registered share capital, and amendments to the Articles of Association. The meeting signifies an important step for the company in managing its capital structure and aligning with strategic partners, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing leasing solutions. It operates within the science and technology sector, aiming to support technological advancements and innovations through its financial leasing services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.20%

Average Trading Volume: 433,764

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

