Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Strengthens Leadership with New Executive Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) has issued an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced the approval of qualifications for Mr. XU Jingquan and Ms. YANG Pengyan as executive directors, effective from September 30, 2025. This development is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership structure, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial sector with a focus on science and technology leasing services.

Average Trading Volume: 408,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.44B

For a thorough assessment of 1601 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue