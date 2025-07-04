Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Completes Share Subscription to Boost Finance Leasing Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ).

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has completed a connected transaction involving the subscription of new domestic shares, resulting in a significant change in its shareholding structure. The transaction, which raised approximately RMB507 million, will primarily be used to enhance the company’s finance leasing business and support its industry and finance integration efforts.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the finance leasing industry. The company focuses on providing finance leasing services and is involved in industry and finance integration business.

