Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Announces Leadership Changes

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) has shared an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced the election of Mr. Xu Jingquan as the new chairman of the board following the resignation of Mr. Zhang Jian. This leadership change is expected to bring continuity and stability to the company’s governance. Additionally, the board has proposed the appointment of Mr. Xu Zhengwen as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee, which could enhance the board’s oversight capabilities and strategic direction.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the leasing industry, providing financial leasing services primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company focuses on offering innovative leasing solutions to support technological advancements and industrial growth.

